Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69 million.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. 63 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VPG. B. Riley boosted their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vishay Precision Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.