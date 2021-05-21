Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69 million.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

VPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Vishay Precision Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

