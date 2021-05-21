Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69 million.
Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
