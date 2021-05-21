Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report $53.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.97 million and the highest is $54.40 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $47.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $223.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $226.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $252.42 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $265.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

Vocera Communications stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. 300,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,226. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $977,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $81,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,137.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,320 shares of company stock worth $2,957,852. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,102,000 after acquiring an additional 451,916 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 406,165 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

