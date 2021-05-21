Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 25,404 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.58%.

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

