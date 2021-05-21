Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies. “

Shares of OTCMKTS VOLT opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $84.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. Volt Information Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $4.51.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.50 million. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 31.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Volt Information Sciences will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,642 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 750,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

