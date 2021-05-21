Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.77.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

