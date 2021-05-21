Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAC. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.60 ($28.94).

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €24.80 ($29.18) on Monday. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €10.97 ($12.91) and a 12-month high of €25.20 ($29.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 52.89.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

