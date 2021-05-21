Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAC. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.60 ($28.94).

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €24.80 ($29.18) on Monday. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €10.97 ($12.91) and a 12-month high of €25.20 ($29.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 52.89.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

