Wade G W & Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 208,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 232,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,231,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16,213.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,541,000 after buying an additional 648,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $1,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

