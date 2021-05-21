Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 137.60 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of £584.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.11.

In other news, insider Stephen Barrow acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

