Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

WTS stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.75. 90,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,483 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,216. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

