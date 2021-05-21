Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.72.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.53. The stock had a trading volume of 105,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,920,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

