Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,735 shares of company stock worth $42,988,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.84. 66,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $206.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.87. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

