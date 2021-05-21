Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after buying an additional 226,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $878,514,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.28. 78,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,104. The company has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.47 and a 52-week high of $245.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.