Webster Bank N. A. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,537. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $227.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.92 and a 200 day moving average of $204.79.

