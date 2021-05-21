Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.7% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,188. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $269.50 and a 12 month high of $388.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

