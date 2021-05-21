Webster Bank N. A. Sells 200 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 416,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,971,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,200,000 after purchasing an additional 261,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after purchasing an additional 350,836 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.20. 14,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,094,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.47.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.