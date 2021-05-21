Wedbush Weighs in on Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Wedbush also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.09) EPS.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.31.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,314,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.