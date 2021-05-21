Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (FCXXF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: FCXXF):

5/10/2021 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $18.50 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.25 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.65 to $19.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $17.25 to $18.65. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $14.48 on Friday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

