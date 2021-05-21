Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $330.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.73.

NOC opened at $371.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.06. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $378.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

