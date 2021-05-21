Wells Fargo & Company Increases Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $48.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,043,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 867,635 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 726,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 320,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after buying an additional 276,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

