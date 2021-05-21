Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $189.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

