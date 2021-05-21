Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

PNW has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.63.

NYSE:PNW opened at $85.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.56. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after buying an additional 205,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after buying an additional 64,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after buying an additional 119,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

