WePower (WPR) Market Cap Tops $12.83 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. WePower has a market cap of $12.83 million and $593,791.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WePower has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WePower coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WePower alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00067471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.89 or 0.00956577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00095571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.29 or 0.08393887 BTC.

WePower Profile

WPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WePower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WePower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.