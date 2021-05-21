Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 30,121 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,542,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1,250.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,070,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 991,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.