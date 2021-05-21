Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 3,552 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT opened at $250.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

