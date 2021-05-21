Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $597,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of -109.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

