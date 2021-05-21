Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $762,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $374.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $398.55. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.86.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

