Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,105 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $184.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.19. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.89.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

