Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in American Express by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,037 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in American Express by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in American Express by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $155.53 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $160.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

