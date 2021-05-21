Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

HYFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

HYFM opened at $56.72 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $95.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.