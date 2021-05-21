Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

