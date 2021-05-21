WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce earnings per share of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.78.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,143,754 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WCC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,709. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $111.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

