Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on WDO. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.79.
Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.71. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$15.00.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.