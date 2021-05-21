Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDO. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.79.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.71. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.