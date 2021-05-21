West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.26 and last traded at $57.26. 4,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 5,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.33.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

