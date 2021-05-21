West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Trading Up 0.7%

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.26 and last traded at $57.26. 4,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 5,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.33.

About West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.