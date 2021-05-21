Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 2nd

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $18.20 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

