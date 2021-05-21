Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

