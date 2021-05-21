Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of SBI stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
