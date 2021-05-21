Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 566.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

