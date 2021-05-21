Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE WES opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.