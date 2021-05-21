Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Lowered to C$19.50

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $15.68 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

