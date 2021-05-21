Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) Declares Final Dividend of $0.10

Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) announced a final dividend on Thursday, May 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 91.62, a quick ratio of 91.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

About Whitefield

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

