Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 1,011.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $33,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 730,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WLL opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

