Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million.

FREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 166.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,635,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.