William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65).

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

OVID stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $261.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.