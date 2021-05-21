Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $163.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.76%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

