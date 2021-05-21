Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WGO opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

