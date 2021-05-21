Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $250.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WIX. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.28.

Shares of WIX opened at $247.57 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $195.61 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -95.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,859,000 after buying an additional 141,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,909,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

