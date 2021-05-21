WOM Protocol (WOM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.80 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.32 million and $2.80 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00071855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.55 or 0.01106244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00058119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.31 or 0.09441619 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.