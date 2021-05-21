Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $29.90

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.90, but opened at $29.10. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 15 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

