Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $29.90

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.90, but opened at $29.10. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 15 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.
