Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 273.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.